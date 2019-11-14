Working of Civil Secretariat

Dear Editor,

There is lot of resentment brewing these days among the general public regarding the working of School Education Department of Civil Secretariat (J&K). One fails to understand as to why the pending files, grievances of the public at large and other important cases related to transfer, promotion, retirement etc remains unattended and unaddressed for the years together for the best reasons known to them. This is indeed very sorry state of affairs that the general public is suffering due to this defective, erroneous and flawed working attitude of the said department of Civil Secretariat. One has to visit the said office multiple number of times for the resolution of their grievances which is a very disturbing phenomenon.

It is beyond one’s comprehension for what work the employees working there are getting their salaries. Neither the employees are cooperative nor any coordination can be expected from them which in itself shows the ugly face of the above said department. we are living in the world of digitization and modernization but still such evil practices are prevalent in each and every department where the general public has to face the brunt of corruption and biased approach of departments. These evil designs needs to go from the gross root level. It is high time now that the Lt. Governor should take due cognizance of this matter and must take some firm and sound initiatives so that grievances of the general public be addressed in a time bound manner.

Vivek Koul,

Gole Gujral Jammu.