Working for decades at Bagh-e-Bahu, lensmen at verge of starvation

No doubt, earlier professional cameramen were almost a permanent fixture as the tourist spots themselves, but now the photographers taking pictures of visitors at historical Bagh-e-Bahu garden in Jammu have almost lost their business. Their livelihoods are threatened by mobiles.

Out of 50 cameramen working throughout the day for decades at Bagh-e-Bagu garden, at present only around ten are working here. While the Jammu and Kashmir Government is aiming to boost tourism sector by all means but the shutterbugs at this tourist spot are at the verge of starvation as smart phones have replaced their professional lenses.

“Why can’t be a rehab policy for us if stone-pelters get relief, said most of the cameramen while taking to STATE TIMES correspondent Malu Sharma.