Workers question BJP Minister in meet; close-aide points revolver

JAMMU: BJP workers on Sunday lodged a complaint with police against own party minister and his close aides for pointing a pistol on them when they raised certain issues during workers’ meet at Domana.

Sources said that a few workers raised queries during the meet that Jammuites are not satisfied with the working of the BJP government. Frustrated close aides of the BJP Minister Bali Bhagat started abusing and manhandling the workers for raking up anti-party and anti-government issues.

Even few close aides of the minister also pointed their pistols towards the party workers. This led to scuffle between the minister’s aides and the party workers, said Pawan Singh Slathia, District General Secretary Jammu Rural, adding, “I was also threatened by the close-aides of the minister.”

He said, Health Minister Bali Bhagat and BJP Organising Secretary Ashok Koul were also present in the meeting.

The workers allegedly lodged a complaint against Bali Bhagat, his close aides Madhu Kumar, Sukhdev and Joginder. When police denied registering their complaint, the protesting BJP workers staged a dharna, demanding registration of FIR against minister and his aides.

SHO Domana Rattan Singh said, “There was a minor scuffle between the two groups during the party meet. The matter was resolved amicably and the meeting concluded smoothly. No one lodged police complaint, he said.

When contacted, Health Minister Bali Bhagat denied such allegations and said, “There are certain elements who are trying to create difference between the party workers of my constituency for their personal gain.”