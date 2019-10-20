‘Work with zeal, dedication for effective dispensation of justice’

STATE TIMES NEWS

BARAMULLA: Jammu and Kashmir High Court Judge Justice Ali Mohammad Magray on Saturday visited Baramulla District Court Complex where he took a detailed review of its legal and other related functioning. The visiting Judge also took an appraisal of various developmental activities that are currently being carried out in the court complex.

On the occasion, Principal District and Sessions Judge Baramulla Sanjeev Gupta briefed the Judge about the legal functioning carried out in different sections of the court. He also apprised him about the infrastructural requirements for the smooth and proper functioning of the court. Justice Magray directed the concerned functionaries to work with zeal and dedication for the proper and effective dispensation of justice. He said that every effort shall be taken to make our judicial system vibrant and effective.

Meanwhile, Justice Magray interacted with the members of District Bar Association who appraised him about their issues and demands. The members highlighted several issues hampering their function and sought the personal intervention of the Justice for their immediate redressal.

Terming the Lawyers as a vital organ in the Judicial System, Justice Magray exhorted upon them to work with zeal and dedication and highlighted their role in dispensation of justice. He said that our prime focus and concern should be to facilitate free and timely justice delivery. Moreover, he impressed upon them to imbibe legal ethics and professionalism for maintaining the higher standards of their profession.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Dr G N Itoo, various civil and judicial officers and other concerned were present on the occasion. Earlier, Justice Magray accompanied by various Judicial Officers paid visit to the court complex Pattan to review its functioning. He was briefed by the concerned authorities about the same during which he stressed for working with added synergy for better and affordable justice delivery system.