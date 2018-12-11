Work with more dedication, devotion: DGP

Share Share 0 Share

73 Sub-Inspectors promoted



STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh on Monday promoted 73 Sub-Inspectors to the rank of Inspector.

These officers of Executive Police have been promoted under PHQ Order No 6521 of 2018.

The newly promoted Inspectors include Harjeet Singh, Bramdev Singh, Ajay Singh, Bimal Indu Sharma, Rattan LaL Koul, Mubashir Ahmad Shah, Rakesh Kumar, Manoj Kumar Gupta, Gagandeep Singh, Vivek Kalsotra, Imran Mehmood Qazi, Rohit Gupta, Irshad Ahmad Sofi, Brinder Sharma, Suhail Ahmed Thakur, Tashi Galpos, Mohd Aslam Padder, Arshid Mustafa Khan, Iftikhar Arif Beigh, Rouf Bashir Bhat, Mir Showkat Ali, Ashfaq Ahmad Mahajan, Mashkoor Ahmad Kitchloo, Deeraj Singh Thakur, Rauf Anjum, Satinder Pal Sharma, Showkat Ahmed Sofi, Tariq Mehmood, Ajaz Ahmad Rather, Nawang Phanday, Parviz Ahmad, Suresh Kumar, Mohd Shafi-Ud Din, Arun Prakash Sharma, Rakesh Singh Samyal, Dheeraj Nagpal, Sandeep Parihar, Firdous Ahmad Bhat, Mir Safdar Hussain, Ravi Singh, Pawan Singh, Nishant Gupta, Sohan Singh, Sameer Ahmad Lone, Sanjay Raina, Javid Ahmed Moori, Sudhir Sharma, Sudher Sadotra, Arun Koul, Sachinder Paul Singh, Bilal Ahmad Sofi, Kamal Singh, Fareed Ahmed, Ravinder Mehta, Fateh Din Ahmed Lone, Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, Raja Wasim Ahmad, Narinder Singh, Sunil Kumar, Showkat Ahmad Shah, Khalid Mehmood Salathi, Muneer Ahmad Khan, Rajeshwar Singh, Malik Irfanul Hassan, Gh Mohammad Rather, Neemul-Haq Matoo, Parveez Ahmad Wani, Sheikh Aftab Gul, Padamdev Singh, Azad Ahmed Pir, Basharat Ali Wani, Vijay Kumar and Kuldeep Raj.

The promotions were cleared by the Departmental Promotion Committee which met at Police Headquarters under the chairmanship of DGP on December 8, 2018.

The DGP in his message felicitated the newly promoted officers and their families and urged them to work with more dedication and devotion in the interest of Public peace and welfare.

Pertinent to mention here that Home Department vide its order number has recently created 8,531 posts in Non- Gazetted Cadre of J&K police which are to be filled in three phases.

Pursuant to this, PHQ ordered promotions of 73 Sub Inspectors to the rank of Inspectors, beside issued directions to the subordinate units to effect promotions of all newly created posts by December 15, 2018.