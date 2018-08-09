Work Supervisors Association to hold elections soon

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All J&K Work Supervisors Association (JKWSA) is to hold elections to strengthen the association in the State.

“An adhoc committee was framed which would be conducting elections after completion of six months so that the cadre of Work Supervisor is strengthened,” Provincial President Tariq Shah told reporters. He added that it was decided that an election for the four prominent posts of President, General Secretary, Treasurer and Organiser will he held soon. He asked anybody who is interested to strengthen the association can come forward and fill the form for the aforesaid post. He also appealed to the Work Supervisors of entire department that come forward and give your precious vote to elect a president.

Shah also appealed to government to seriously deal with their demands like conducting DPC, realising seniority list, implementation of Define Duty and others due etc.