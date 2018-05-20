Work on Rs. 804 Cr Jammu-Akhnoor road to start next month: Mehbooba

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday asked the executing agencies to strictly comply with the project timelines for which she asked them to redouble their resource mobilisation.

The Chief Minister said this while reviewing the pace of work on key developmental projects of Jammu province here at a high level meeting of officers. The projects encompass infrastructure, power supply, drinking water, sewerage, health and allied sectors.

Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta was also present in the review meeting.

The Chief Minister reviewed the pace of work on the ambitious Rs. 1381 crore AIIMS project at Vijaypur. She was informed that work on construction of flood protection works along Devak river, four lane approach and water supply scheme for AIIMS has been started involving around Rs. 57 crore.

On the Jammu Ring Road project, the Chief Minister was informed that the Rs. 1891 crore project would start from Raya More and end at Nagrota ByPass. The 57 kilometer long road project involves acquisition of 6057 kanals of land out of which 5958 kanals of land have been handed over to the project executing agencies and work has been started on the 4000 kanals long stretch of land, the Chief Minister was informed.

On the four laning of Jammu-Akhnoor road, Mehbooba Mufti was informed that Rs. 804 crore project involves acquisition of 1534 kanals of land of which more than 1450 kanals have been acquired and handed over to project executing agency and the tenders have been floated. Work on the project is expected to be started next month, she was informed.

The meeting was informed that two hospitals of 50 bed capacity each are coming up at Kot Bhalwal and Gangyal at a cumulative cost of Rs. 43 crore and of these Gangyal hospital is expected to be operationalized by July this year while as 50% work on Kot Bhalwal hospital has been achieved.

The Rs. 150 crore New Legislature complex at Jammu, the meeting was informed, is expected to be operationalized by January next year. Similarly, work on Rs. 44 crore additional block of Govt Dental College, Jammu, the meeting was informed, is expected to be completed by May next year.

The meeting was also informed that work on Rs. 51 cr Satwari-Kunjwani road has been completed by 90%.

Mehbooba Mufti was informed that work on Rs. 151 crore project of laying of sewerage network in the city has been in advanced stages and is likely to be completed by July this year.

Mehbooba Mufti specifically stressed on completing schemes of drinking water and power supply in time so that people do not face any difficulty particularly during summer months.

Under Amrut, the Chief Minister was informed that 27 projects have been taken up for Rs. 206 crore involving creation of green spaces, drainage, sewerage, urban transport etc. The Rs. 24 crore installation of intelligent traffic light system in the city is in full swing and it would be fully functional by July this year, the meeting was informed.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the slow pace of execution of R-APDRP in Jammu and directed clearance of bottlenecks for smooth completion of the scheme.

Under the Rs. 622 crore power restructuring project, the meeting was told, capacity of 25 out of 27 receiving stations has been improved, 995 kilometer out of 1307 kilometer of LT line has been replaced by AB cable and 21441 out of 27252 meters have also been replaced.

In the tourism sector, the Chief Minister was informed that 70% progress has been achieved on Suchetgarh project and it would be ready by March, 2019. Similarly, the Rs. 400 crore Tawi Riverfront project is about to be started with tenders for the first phase having been floated and work to be allotted in the coming 15 days, the meeting was informed.

Mehbooba Mufti was informed that Rs. 15 crore has been expended on repair and improvement of lanes and drains in the city during the last one year or so.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rohit Kansal; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Hemant Sharma; IGP, Jammu zone, SDS Jamwal; Secretary, Tourism; Rigzian Sampheal, heads of all Departments; Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Rajeev Ranjan and other senior officers of Divisional and District administration were present in the meeting.