Work on double laning of BGSBU Road commences

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Wednesday started work on widening of 7 km Rajouri-BGSBU road approved under the languishing scheme with an estimated cost of Rs. 24.90 crore.

DDC said alternate road connecting the University with the Medical College Rajouri has been approved and the work on this will start soon. He also maintained that a large number of Road projects are in the pipeline. The DDC directed the concerned Executive Engineers to ensure that the work is done expeditiously for timely completion of the project.