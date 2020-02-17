Work hard to win Panchayat elections: Jugal

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament Lok Sabha Jammu Poonch visited Akhnoor, Mishriwala, R.S Pura and Samba and held party workers meet in his Parliamentary Constituency.

Jugal Kishore while chairing party workers meeting at various locations said that it is the time to work hard to win Panchayat elections. He said that ideology of Bharatiya Janata party is strictly based on the development of each and every corner and it should reach to the every door step. He said that we should work hard and propagate the achievements of Central as well as State Government to every Citizen to win the trust of Common masses.

Bharatiya Janata Party is the largest political party of our country and everybody is eager to join hand with Bharatiya Janata Party to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also advised Party Workers to Strengthen Booth Level Workers to make Panchayat election wins. He also boosted the moral of party workers to outreach public welfare programmes & schemes to the common masses.

Sachin Kumar along with youths from village Jindhermelu also joined hand with Bharatiya Janata party during the meeting at R.S Pura.

Ex Ministers Sham Choudhary, Chander Parkash Ganga, Davinder Singh Manyal, Ex MLA Rajeev Sharma, Krishan Bhagat, Ashwani Sharma, Gharu Ram Bhagat, Ex Vc Daljeet Singh, Ex Vc Bhushan Dogra, State General Secretary BJP Narinder Singh, State Media Secretary Suraj Singh, District Presidents Jagdish Bhagat, Rajinder Chib, HS Pammy, Amar Singh along with Mandal Presidents, BDC Chairmans, Senior BJP Leaders and team also joined him during the sequence of meetings.