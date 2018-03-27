WOMEN’S SAFETY

Share Share 0 Share 0

With day-to-day increase in crime against women, there is a needs of an urgent and a deterrent law than what is prevailing at present, especially when the onus is on the victim to provide enough evidence that a crime against her has taken place. The victim too has to identify the accused also so that the investigation which takes normally a long route to justice is completed in short time. Some of the states contemplated to introduce anti-Romeo police squads to check harassment of women in public place and make them safe and secure. Socially, such steps were there but the influx of social media and reach of mobile phones have made this section of the society more vulnerable to mischief-makers. The immediate breakout of moral policing, no doubt, must have created a scary situation for the youngsters and one cannot rule out police excess also. The real question remains about the outcome of the drive, and, more so, what comprises women’s harassment. It is not just the catcalls outside the college or using mobiles. Community policing cannot be parceled out into anti-theft, anti-snatching or anti-vandalism squads. It is a rounded exercise carried out by a beat constable who walks his territory all day, instilling confidence among the residents, gaining a personal rapport, and absorbing ‘social intelligence’ on anti-social elements. Checking women’s harassment is part of community policing and has to necessarily reach everyone. Any meaningful change can come only with a change in the patriarchal attitude that is promoted by the extremely conservative leadership among all communities. Here in Jammu and Kashmir situation is not that bad as UP but women commuters are vulnerable to hardships while travelling in public transport, moving in public places like congested markets and narrow lanes. Women face it almost every day. But nobody dares to speak. The overcrowded buses are becoming a safe haven for predators to harass women. It’s not only the young girls who are facing sexual harassment in buses even the house makers and working women too face the same. There is an urgent need to provide safe place for women if we really believe in women empowerment.