WOMEN’S QUOTA BILL

The 33 per cent seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies remain yet to be fulfilled. Though governments to government have been talking of empowering women and giving equal space in all the spheres of the society yet no work has been in this direction. Last year Triple Talaq Bill was passed by the Parliament. Members cutting across party lines supported the demand by the Left MP for the Women’s Reservation Bill. The government should immediately come up with the Bill which has been pending for over 25 years. The 108th Constitution Amendment Bill, commonly known as Women’s Reservation Bill, was introduced by the UPA-I in 2008 but was allowed to lapse because of lack of consensus among political parties. Similar attempts were made unsuccessfully in 1990s to provide reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies. Parties are divided on the issue but what at least could be done is that all parties should come together. Here bill has been passed in the Rajya Sabha on March 9, 2010, and awaits the nod of the Lok Sabha. The passing of the bill ensure women empowerment as women tend to face unequal challenges compared to their male counterparts. Along with the reservation there is urgent need to make education available to all women in the society. It is felt that BJP could seize the contentious legislation to test the fragile bond among the constituents of the grand alliance built around the Congress. Since the Congress president, who had earlier written a letter in support of the legislation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is espousing the cause, it could be seen how much he’s heard among his friends in the SP and RJD. Women’s reservation has met with fair success at the panchayat-level due to the mandatory 33 per cent quota, which had further been upped by a number of states, but there have been no takers yet for similar measures in state legislatures and the Parliament. It looks there’s no seriousness on the part of any political party to address the demand for fair and

equitable representation of women in Parliament.