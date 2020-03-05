Women’s Day: A day of rejoice and contemplation

Shyam Sudan

Women are the epitome of sacrifice, patience, tolerance, forbearance and affection. But, since the evolution of human civilization on this planet women has been treated as a lower and weaker sex in this man dominating society. All the atrocities and exploitation in all sphere of life is meant for women only. Even in today’s society, women are suffering from all the above quoted disparity and exploitation in all sphere of life. Even in his parent home women are not enjoying the patronage of all the privileges and rights.

At the very beginning of their life it is designed in their mental set up that boys are always superior than girls. From mothers womb to the tomb she is facing all the atrocities and exploitation of the society. Today in this advance age we have seen that millions of girls brutally killed in mothers womb .Everyday in print and electronic media we have confronted with lot of odd news of women rapes and other physical tortures. Newspapers are printed with many such odd news which is undigestible for a civilized and modern society. Government of India has launched a unique and praiseworthy campaign of Beti Bachao Beti Padao”. But this campaign is itself a serious mockery of our modernisation and advancement. If in this modern and so called civilized society we are launching such campaign for women safety and security. It means our girls are not living in a safe and secure environment.

Every year lot of new schemes and campaign are organised for women empowerment and upliftment. But despite all these initiatives and events, women are still struggling for their existence and dignity in society. International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on 8th of March across the globe. But still in many countries the status of women are very miserable and deteriorating. Still Malala is struggling and fighting for her teaching at some corner of the globe. Also Nirbayas soul is waiting for the justice from the legal system of our society. Many acid attack victims are living in a miserable and painful condition. These things depicts a poor picture of our advancement and modernization. These things are stigma and humiliation for our society. However at many platforms women has proved their talents and recognition in the society by the dint of their struggle and calibre. It shows that women are not weak and inferior than males in any field. Provided that proper opportunity must be given to them. Now a days in sports, education, politics, defence and in many other fields women are showing their interest and calibre.

It is the ripe time to boost the morale of our daughters in society. Their is no place for gender discrimination and disparity between the different sexes. There is dire necessity to empower the women by every possible measures. Only celebration of women’s day is not enough to satisfy and justify our idealogy towards women. Some strong initiatives must be taken to uplift the underprivilege and exploited section of this society. The campaign of women empowerment and upliftment must be started from our homes than any other platforms. There is an urgent need to change our perspective and approach for women. Proper moral education is the prerequisite necessity in this direction. Boys should be taught in their homes to behave and respect the girls in a society. Gender discrimination must be avoided at any cost .if it is noticed in society or any other platforms, then it must be dealt with stern action. Proper legal assistance must be given to the exploited and victims women. Media and society torture must be avoided at any cost.

There is strong need to establish some fast track courts for the redressal of women grievances and issues. Recently government of india has abolished the social evil of tripple talaq. It is a very praiseworthy and exemplary initiatives of the government. For the safety and security of women in big cities some decisive actions are needed on priority basis to give a sense of security. Recently Delhi government has taken the praiseworthy initiative of deployment of marshals in metro and buses . 50 per cent reservation in politics is also a very great resolution which is needed on priority basis. No doubt schemes and campaigns for women empowerment and upliftment are many but on ground level picture is different than the projected one. There is need to change our perspective and approach in our minds. And this is only possible if focuss be given to our nurturing and upbringing during our childhood. Parents and guardian can play their pivotal role in this direction. Especially the role and behaviour of mother can give a soothing touch to the girl child in a family.

We have noticed that the behaviour of mother when she is in mother in laws role is very different towards her daughter in law. As a mother one must keep in mind that her daughter in law is same as her own daughter. This step motherly treatment by a woman towards other women is the main reason behind all the frustration and exploitation. Now a days government is providing better facilities and comfort to women in every sphere of their life. There are lot of schlorshships schemes, reservation provision in different fields for the upliftment of women. It is duty of every educated citizens to aware the general masses and uneducated parents about these beneficial things. Daughters are now not a burden of their parents but a great supporters in their life. There is a wise saying that women are nourishing power of the universe. Sustainable development of a society will only be possible if there is no gender discrimination and where women has got the due recognition and respect.