Women skill development training camp conducted

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Department of Agriculture, Zone Pouni Chak, Sub Division Marh conducted women skill development training camp at Village Trilokpur.

The camp was conducted on the directions of Director Agriculture Jammu, P.S Rathore.

On the occasion, Chief Agri Officer Jammu, Farooq Ahmed Bhat was the Chief Guest. Around 80 women were imparted training on making of jam, pickles and squash by the officials of Horticulture Department. The officers also spoke on the mushroom cultivation.

SDAO Marh, M.R Rukhwal, AEO Pouni Chak Tirath Singh and all the field staff of the Zone Pouni Chak participated in the training programme. Sarpanch Gole Gujral, Prithipal Singh was also present.