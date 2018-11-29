Women play pivotal role in democracy: Rashim Sood

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In the prevailing political scenario for healthy democratic system and its fortification, the role of ‘Matr Shakti’ (Women Power) is the key, said National Vice-President and Prabhari J&K State Mahila Morcha, Rashim Sood.

A meeting was convened by Rashim Sood in BJP Head Office Trikuta Nagar here on Thursday. The main objective of the meeting was guiding the members of J&K BJP Mahila Morcha.

It was a preparatory meeting to guide the office bearers from State who will participate in the two-day National Convention scheduled on December 21 and 22 in Ahmadabad, Gujarat.

Rajni Sethi, State President Mahila Morcha briefed the members on subject of National Convention in detail and also ensures successful completion of the convention and there was also coordination between all the women workers during the convention in Gujarat. She added Matr Shakti is one pride and will assure victory in 2019 elections.

Updesh Andotra, State General Secretary Mahila Morcha conducted the proceedings.

Among those who were present included Ex-MoS and MLA, Priya Sethi Dy Mayor Purnima Sharma, senior leaders Suresh Jamwal, Nirmal Kamal, State Secretary & State Parbhari Mahila Morcha Veenu Khanna, National Executive Member Mahila Morcha & Corporator Sheela Handoo, Vice-Presidents Chand Bhagat Kirit Jasrotia, Anu Gupta, Monika Khosla and Sushma Manhas, Shailza Gupta State General Secretary Mahila Morcha, State Secretaries Bimla Padha, Arti Jasrotia, State Addl. Media Secretary Prerna Nanda Indu Rekha District President Kathua, Parveen Arore State Secretary, Geetanjali Mahajan Office Secretary, Anuradha Sharma State Addl. Social Media Secretary, Veena Gupta District President Jammu West, Geeta Devi, Reema Padha, Renu Andotra, Reva Sambyal Corporators Neena Gupta, Gurmeet Randhawa and Sunita Gupta.