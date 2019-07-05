WOMEN NEGLECTED

Since the launch of empowering girl child through the ambitious ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padahao’ campaign the condition of the women in general has not improved. There has been marginal improvement in sex ratio in some of the northern states. Women empowerment has been the source of concern among planners. Few years back when Prime Minister himself was all praise for the Haryana Sarpanch who initiated #Selfie with Daughter, to encourage ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padahao’ in the face of falling sex ratio in the state served a useful supplement to straight forward advertising campaigns which fails to elicit public response or to the legal sex test ban. A strategy which engages peoples’ emotions have much greater rate of success than government campaigns. This was for the first time the selfies being used for promoting social cause than self and the author of the campaign is none other than Sarpanch of a Haryana village Bibipur who posted a selfie with his daughter and asked others to follow. In 2015 the Prime Minister had said, with the festival of Raksha Bandhan, dedicated to sisters and mothers, coming up in August, let us start a campaign for social security for women… think of the women around you if can help, whether it is a woman working as a maid in our house, or in our fields or whether it is our own sisters, we can ensure that they avail the social security schemes. Today also if one looks back nothing much has changed on the ground as far as woman empowerment is called. The subsidy schemes have been the old tool of the political clan to woo the poor women. The political importance of such moves is evident given women constituting half of the population and is a key segment in electoral mechanism.