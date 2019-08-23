Women need to be protected empathetically at all costs: Dir SKPA

State Times News

UDHAMPUR: A five-day course on ‘Safety of women’ for investigators of Jammu & Kashmir Police was organized by Sher-I-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur from August 19 to 23, 2019. The course was sponsored by Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) MHA, GOI, New Delhi. The objective of the course was to built the capacity of the investigators in the investigation of crime against women in professional and scientific way by the use of Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit. (SAECK) issued by BPR&D New Delhi. To teach them about various laws and their role while dealing with crime against women and their safety. To make them act professionally and sensitively while conducting their investigations. To make the stake holders aware about the recent amendments in laws relating to sexual offences against women and children.

A total of 24 officers drawn from different wings of Jammu and Kashmir police attended the course. The course was validated by Dr. S.D Singh Jamwal, IGP Director Sher-I-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur. During his address the Director highlighted the importance of the course and the necessity of capacity building for the investigators of Jammu & Kashmir Police. He advised them to make maximum benefit of the course and make colleagues proficient and professional also. While dealing with the investigation of crime against women he advised the officers to deal the cases sensitively and apply scientific method and SAECK in the investigation so that the culprits are brought to justice. The women need to be protected empathetically at all cost and culprits punished as per law. The director appreciated the zeal and interest shown by the participants and advised them to implement the knowledge that was gained in the course into practice.

During the course eminent professionals from the field of Law, Forensics, Investigations and Medicines were invited. The topics of Legal Provisions of Law, Latest Amendments and Judicial Pronouncements, Drafting and Registration of FIR as well as the topic of defects in investigation, prosecution of cases, common mistakes leading to non prosecution were discussed by Sh. Kamal Sharma, CPO, CLI Police Academy Udhampur. Further lectures included Victim counseling & recording of statement of victims, Issues related to medical examination of victim, the investigation of cases of acid attack, eve teasing, stalking and outrage of modesty of women, the investigation of Kidnapping, abduction, cruelty against women, female foeticide, dowry death cases, trafficking of women and girl child, protection of women from domestic violence, NHRC, Supreme Court guide lines for dealing with missing women and children, cyber crime against women, online crime and abuse of women on social networking site, Cyber pornography, paedophile, steps to be taken for blocking websites and taking down offensive contents, Role of forensic medicine in Sexual Assault.

The guest faculty invited were Kamal Sharma, CPO, CLI, Vijay Sudan, Sr. PO , Tahir Hussain, Dy.SP, Sunil Sharma, SrPO, Rohit Koul, Scientific Officer (Retd.), Sukhvir Singh, Inspr., Jagpal Sharma, Inspr., Shamsher Singh Parihar Retd. Dy. SP, Dr. Sunniya Wani, Dy. SP., Sh. Gagandeep Singh, Inspr. I/c Cyber Cell, Jammu, Dr. Amjad Bhatt, Registrar, Department of Forensic Medicine, GMC Jammu

To give the firsthand knowledge in the use of SAECK (sexual assault evidence collection kit) as well as the simulation of the crime scene investigation, Scientific officer (Retd.) Rohit Koul & Jagpal Sharma, Inspr.(Fingerprint Expert) comprehensively and in detail held five exhaustive sessions, where the importance of DNA Evidence, Simulation of Indoor & Outdoor Crime Scene Investigation of Sexual Assault and Murder Case was done and the practical hands on the collection, handling, labeling, packing of biological and physical evidences was conducted.

The course was held under the aegis of BPR&D New Delhi, on the directions of the MHA, GOI as an initiative to curb the crime against women and to make the police officer proficient in the use of SAECK Kits which are used internationally for the investigation of crime against the women.

The course was coordinated by Sh Kamal Sharma CPO, CLI and Inspector Jagpal Sharma was the course Secy.