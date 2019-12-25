WOMEN IN SPORTS

Last year Nadia Nighat became the first Kashmiri girl to head J&K women football team and now another women Jasia Akhter finds place in India Red cricket team for Women’s Challenger One-day Trophy. Belonging to far flung village of Bradipora in Shopian she has been playing for Punjab in national circuit. Women coming out of the rural areas and excelling in various sports shows that the youth has the urge to go further despites all handicaps they carry. Last year when JK Police conducted Chief Minister’s T20 Primer League saw for the first time women from outside the country playing in Jammu. In action people could see the star player from Nepal and from Bangladesh taking part in the game. No doubt credit goes to the force for organizing such a tournament which had many young hearts as spectators and has helped in creating the much needed passion especially among youth to take to the game in particular and sports in general. Sports has been able to get better connect among the people whatsoever may be the political, ideological differences. In fact the initiative of the police was to promote Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Abhiyan to empower girl child in Jammu and Kashmir. The state has some cricketing talent like spinner Pervez Rasool who represented India. Then came a group of young cricketers from Uri, who are trying to make it big by taking part in local games in Pune. The first ever T20 for women was hosted in Srinagar in October last year where 13 teams, nine from Kashmir, three from Jammu and one from Ladakh took part. There is no shortage of talent in the Jammu and Kashmir but the point is if we have more domestic tournaments youngsters will gain experience quickly and can become international material in a year or so, whereas when you have lesser domestic tournaments, these youngsters will take three-four years to gain experience and handle the pressure of national and international cricket.