Women Club Meri Pehchan confers Maharaja Hari Singh Samman to Shiv Nirmohi, Onkar

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Women Club Meri Pehchan on Thursday honoured Dogra heroes Shiv Datt Nirmohi, Padmashri and Master Onkar Singh, Bal Shakti Puraskar winner with Maharaja Hari Singh Samman 2020 during a function held here on Thursday.

Prof Nirmohi has written more than 40 books on almost all subjects related to Dogras. Master Onkar Singh, a class 9th student of BSF Higher Secondary School Paloura designed a web portal at an age of 7 years and recently he authored a book titled ‘When the time stops’ for which he was decorated with Bal Shakti Puraskar recently. His father Balwinder Singh runs a Cyber Cafe while mother is a housewife.

Maj Gen Goverdhan Singh Jamwal also spoke on this occasion and congratulated both the personalities. Founder Women Club Meri Pehchan, Sandhya Gupta believed that the function belonged to entire Dogra society.