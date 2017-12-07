Women at forefront in filing for divorce

Dear Editor,

According to a US study, women are twice as likely as men to file for divorce. Reasons for filing divorce by women may be varied. Domestic violence may be one of the driving forces for filing divorce petition.

In fact, in the olden days, women were more subjected to domestic violence than now. Still, women hardly resorted for divorce.

Parents were noble. Parents as far as possible never encouraged their daughters to come out of wedlock. But now-a-days, it is not so. Parents hardly advise their daughters to adjust with their husbands and take forward their matrimonial relationship till the end. There are more number of cases whose marriages are broken. There are more number of cases in which husband and wife are not living together without going for seeking judicial intervention. Husband and wife estrangement will have cascading effect on their daughters.

In such cases, if mother does not learn lesson from the break-up of family, the daughter may also take the path of mother. Mother will be morally bankrupt to advise her daughter to live in harmony with her husband ignoring small differences that are likely to erupt in a family. The onus of discouraging the daughters not to leave their husbands largely rests with parents. If they ill-advise their daughters, then they either go for divorce or leave their husbands without moving Courts.

In the event of the inevitability of keeping the relationship between parents or husband because of the husband having differences with the parents of his wife, the women should be wise enough to choose to remain with husband.

If a woman separates from her husband it is difficult to patch-up even in the long run. If the woman disowns parents for the sake of husband, one day or the other there is the possibility of restoration of broken relationship with her parents.

Divorce should be the last resort. Seeking divorce even for small differences in the family, and at the drop of hat would be disastrous. Increasing number of divorce cases is not good for a healthy society. Mother has greater role in giving proper advise to her daughter not to prefer to be in estrangement with her husband even if it costs relationship with herself.

K.V Seetharamaiah

Via-e-mail