Women artists exhibition by Viraj Kala Kendra concludes

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: An art exhibition on the works of women artists organised by Viraj Kala Kendra (VKK) in connection with International Women’s Day concluded at Viraj Art Gallery, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. In all 22 art works of 21 established and upcoming women painters and sculptors were put on display in the exhibition which started on March 8.

The artists whose works were on display in the exhibition included late Gobind Kaur, Raj Bharti, Dr. Milan Sharma, Sonu Aggarwal, Anuradha Devi, Amrit Kaur, Dr. Nisha Soni, Sunita Gandhi, Shakti Kumari, Renu Manhotra, Shivali Jamwal, Mohnika, Mehak Sharma, Khushbu Sharma, Mahua Gupta, Anila Singh Charak, Payal Chadha Gupta, Mahima SJ Pathania, Ritu Jain, Deep Novel and Shruti.

The show was specially designed to celebrate the International Women’s Day on March 8, 2018. The exhibition was curated by Suresh Sharma, a well known artist and organised with JAKFAS collabarotion. Raj Bharti, President VKK had inaugurated the show in the presence of Sarla Kohli, former Principal, GCW, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu and Vice- President VKK, Jang S. Verman, senior artist and columnist on art and culture, Om Parkash Sharma, Director, JKCCA, well known artists Dr. Milan Sharma, Dr. Nisha Soni, Amrit Kaur, Shakti Kumari and others.

Various styles, techniques and themes in the exhibition. Sculptures of Late Gobind Kaur and Raj Bharti were executed in stone and Sonu Aggarwal’s sculpture was executed in papier machie technique. Paintings of Raj Bharti and other artists, on display were executed in water, acrylics, oil colours and print mediums on the themes of womanhood, women empowerment, landscape and abstract designing through expressionist and realistic as well miniature painting works.