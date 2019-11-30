Woman vet raped before being killed: 4 lorry workers arrested

Agency

Hyderabad/New Delhi: A woman veterinarian, whose charred body was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad, was raped before being killed, even as a Telangana Minister stoked a controversy asking why she had not called police immediately.

Police said four people have been arrested in connection with the rape and murder, which has sparked a national outrage.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s son and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao said he would “personally monitor the case.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed shock over the incident, terming it as “terrible, unprovoked violence” beyond imagination.

The Union Home Ministry said it will send an advisory to all states to take precautionary steps to check crime against women in the wake of the murder. The 25-year-old veterinary doctor, who works in a state run hospital, was raped and killed by the four, all of whom are lorry workers, on Thursday night, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar told reporters here on Friday.

The victim parked her vehicle near a toll plaza at Shamshabad on Thursday evening and left for Gachibowli in the city, he said.

“The four people saw her parking her vehicle near the toll plaza at 6 PM on November 27 and while consuming alcohol, hatched a plan to commit the crime (rape), police said.

One of them, Jollu Siva, deflated the tyres of the two- wheeler and offeredto help her.

Sensing trouble, the victim rang up her sister, informed her about the ‘puncture’ andexpressed her fear about the man, they said. One of the four accused took away her scooter on the pretext of getting it repaired. Then Mohammad alias Arif, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakesavulu forcibly took her inside a compound wall nearby.

Jollu Siva then returned with the vehicle and all of them repeatedly raped her.

Arif gagged her till she died. They kept the body in a lorry cabin to dispose it off later. The four bought petrol and also took out some diesel from their vehicle, poured it on the body and set it ablaze, police said.

A milk vendor saw the burning body on Friday morning and initially thought it was a fire somebody had lit to keep out the cold.

Later, when he was returning, he found that it was the body of a woman and informed police, they said.

Police zeroed in on the accused with the help of CCTV footage and identified the lorry.

The Commissioner said the case would be tried in a fast- track court.

Meanwhile, the woman’s parents told reporters that some policemen did not respond properly when they went to file a missing person complaint and had commented that she must have gone out with someone.

Asked about the charge, Sajjanar said they would inquire into it.

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali stoked a controversy with his reported remarks that the victim should have called the police rather than her sister.

However, sources close to Ali, who visited the parents of the veterinarian, said he was only trying to say police intervention could have helped her.

He expressed anguish over the incident and asserted that the culprits would be handed out tough punishment.

“This girl is like my daughter. I feel sad over the incident…police are investigating,” he said.

According to police, the victim had gone to the hospital and returned home on Wednesday evening. She again left around 5.50 PM to visit another clinic and parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab.

Her younger sister in her police complaint had said she got a call from her sibling at 9.22 PM on Wednesday, stating she was still at the plaza as someone told her that her scooter had a flat tyre and offered to help her, taking the two-wheeler.