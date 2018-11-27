Woman traffic cop assaulted, case registered

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A woman traffic cop who tried to Challan a wrongly parked vehicle, was assaulted by some youth in Janipur area of Jammu.
According to report, a traffic cop Javeda Akhtar was assaulted on Court road by some youth when she tried to Challan a wrongly parked vehicle owned by one Rohan, resident of Janipur.
The matter was brought to the notice of Janipur Police which has registered the case for investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Bollywood gives opportunities to talented people, says Jassi Gill
Migraine –– Cause and Symptom; Prevention
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 25TH –– 01TH DECEMBER 2018
Actor politician Ambareesh passes away
Noted classical musician Ustad Imrat Khan dies in US
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper