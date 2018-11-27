Woman traffic cop assaulted, case registered

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A woman traffic cop who tried to Challan a wrongly parked vehicle, was assaulted by some youth in Janipur area of Jammu.

According to report, a traffic cop Javeda Akhtar was assaulted on Court road by some youth when she tried to Challan a wrongly parked vehicle owned by one Rohan, resident of Janipur.

The matter was brought to the notice of Janipur Police which has registered the case for investigation.