Woman stabbed to death by husband in Jammu

Jammu: A 40-year-old woman has been stabbed to death by her husband following an argument over some issue here, police said on Monday.
The accused, a lab assistant at a government school, was arrested and the murder weapon was seized from him, an official said.
He said Iqbala Begum was stabbed several times with a kitchen knife by Mohammad Yaqoob Shah in a fit of rage at their Gujjar Nagar residence in the city late Sunday.
The woman was rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, where she was declared brought dead, the official said, adding that a case has been registered in this connection.(PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
I’ll be the happiest girl in the world: Kareena on being Alia’s sister-in-law
Stations along with lifestyle modification reverse CVD burden: Dr Sushil
Privileged to be working with Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt in ‘Shamshera’: Vaani
Cinema and streaming can happily co-exist: Ajay Devgn
‘War’ enters Rs 200 crore club
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper