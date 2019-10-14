Woman stabbed to death by husband in Jammu

Jammu: A 40-year-old woman has been stabbed to death by her husband following an argument over some issue here, police said on Monday.

The accused, a lab assistant at a government school, was arrested and the murder weapon was seized from him, an official said.

He said Iqbala Begum was stabbed several times with a kitchen knife by Mohammad Yaqoob Shah in a fit of rage at their Gujjar Nagar residence in the city late Sunday.

The woman was rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, where she was declared brought dead, the official said, adding that a case has been registered in this connection.(PTI)