Woman shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama

Srinagar: Terrorists shot dead a woman and injured a man Wednesday in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

“Terrorists fired upon a man and a woman at Singoo-Narbal in Pulwama district today. While the lady succumbed to injuries, the injured man has been rushed to a hospital,” a police official said.

He said the deceased woman has been identified as Nigeena Bano.

Further details are awaited, he added. (PTI)