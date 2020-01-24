Woman receives burn injuries

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A woman received burn injuries in her house in Gandhi Nagar on Thursday. As per the details, Babli, wife of Chaman Lal, resident of Uttar Pradesh, presently staying at Gandhi Nagar received burn injuries while cooking food. Her husband brought her to hospital where she is under treatment.
