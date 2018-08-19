Woman raped by 2 men in Reasi

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: A woman was allegedly raped by two men in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said on Saturday. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, an FIR was registered against Anil Sharma alias Rinku and Narinder Kumar alias Kalu, he said.

The police today arrested Rinku from Bhaga area here while efforts are underway to nab the other accused, he added.