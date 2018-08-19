Woman raped by 2 men in Reasi

STATE TIMES NEWS
Jammu: A woman was allegedly raped by two men in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said on Saturday. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, an FIR was registered against Anil Sharma alias Rinku and Narinder Kumar alias Kalu, he said.
The police today arrested Rinku from Bhaga area here while efforts are underway to nab the other accused, he added.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas announce engagement after ceremony in Mumbai
Parineeti Chopra, celebs arrive at Priyanka’s residence
Nick Jonas, parents in Mumbai to meet Priyanka Chopra’s family
Don’t want to limit myself to only women-oriented films: Kajol
I never announced a film with Shahid: Imtiaz Ali
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper