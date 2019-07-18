Woman raped, accused nabbed

STATE TIMES NEWS VIJAYUR: A man was arrested for raping a woman in Vijaypur on Wednesday. As per the details, a woman lodged a complaint with police that Kashmir Singh raped her in her house on finding her alone. Police conducted her medical examination and arrested the accused.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Shah Rukh Khan to produce horror series for Netflix
Filmcity earns Rs 7.55 cr from visitors in 5 years
Priyanka Chopra the only ‘desi girl’, no one can take her place: Parineeti
Tyrese Gibson to headline thriller ‘Inside Game’
Public education must to mitigate CVD burden: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper