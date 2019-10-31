Woman raped

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A rape case has been reported in Domana police Station on Wednesday. As per the detail, a woman lodged a complaint with police that a youth namely Hunny Singh, resident of Gho Manhasa raped her on several occasions on the pretext of marriage but now he is refusing to marry her. The victim is a divorcee and having a child. Police has conducted medical examination of victim and registered a case for investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
No respect for writers in Bollywood: ‘Aamis’ director Bhaskar Hazarika
UNICEF ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana to raise voice against child sexual abuse
IFFI announces films for Open Air Screenings
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast vote
Polluted air is costing our lives: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper