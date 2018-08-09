Woman police officers to head districts

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

This refers to the ‘Reshuffle in Police Department’ whereby two woman police officers have been posted as district heads in Reasi and Ramban. A new history in J&K Police has taken flight, where government has reposed faith and administrative abilities of specific gender in Police Department. I can vouch a best delivery from both officers in view of their performance as district head owing to the reasons of their delivery while posted in Armed Police and Traffic Wing. Their performance has been all praiseworthy, while I was Commanding an Armed Battalion in Jammu in gone by days. The qualities when compared within woman police officer, these can be different for every woman police officer with respect to approach towards law, to general public, towards handling law and order situations, and especially succumbing to political pressure. But it is to be admitted that woman police officer tend to be better at calming people down with verbal techniques so they don’t often have to use physical methods to de-escalate a situation. The women police officers seemed more effective than the men in defusing potentially violent situations. But when the need arises, they find their adrenaline spikes and they can often get that superhuman strength they need to contain a situation when necessary. My assumptions on posting of woman police officers as district chiefs, foresee that it reduces excessive-force incidents and advance the goal of community-based policing. It improves the department’s response to domestic-violence and sexual-assault cases, which make up a significant percentage of its calls. It lowers the incidence of sexual harassment and discrimination.

Expectations of the people of two districts, having woman police chiefs, are to have a sense of constantly having to prove themselves over and over to their male counterparts in other districts. They have to crush the myth that woman police officers are less competent than the average male officer and they have to do something outstanding to prove their worthiness. As a woman police officer, they get called to protect male dominated society. Female police officers tend to provide a better resolution, where they can provide a more peaceful type of manner. My experience traverse to the actuality, that female law enforcement officers receive fewer complaints than their male counterparts. This is particularly true when it comes to allegations of corruption, rudeness and disrespect. It will produce a Police Department that reflects the face of our society and that’s the best kind of a police force to have. But being female and a cop, is probably more challenging than most people imagine and it’s nothing like the female officers you see in films or TV.

Jamwal Mahadeep Singh,

Udhampur.