Woman pilgrim dies en route Vaishnodevi shrine

JAMMU: An 80-year-old woman pilgrim from New Delhi, on her way to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in the Reasi district, died on Thursday after suddenly falling unconscious.
Leela Darzi fell down and became unconscious in the Inderprast area when she was travelling along with her family, a senior police officer said.
She was immediately shifted to a dispensary at Adhkuwari where doctors declared her as brought dead, he said.
