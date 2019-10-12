Woman pedestrian killed, two others injured in mishaps

STATE TIMES NEWS BARI BRAHMANA: A woman pedestrian was killed while two other women were injured in road mishaps at Bari Brahmana and Kanachak area on Friday. As per the details, Usha Devi, wife of Balwan Singh, resident of Sarore and Shami Devi, wife of Sukhdev, resident of Rajouri who were walking along road side near Patli Morh were hit by a matador as a result they got injured and were shifted to hospital. Police is investigating the matter. Meanwhile, Priya Bhua, wife of Tarsem Lal, resident of was hit by a bike at Kanachak area as a result she got injured and was shifted to hospital where doctors declared her as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
