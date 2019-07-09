Woman nabbed with illicit liquor

State Times News

BISHNAH: Police on Monday arrested a woman from Kotli Charkan, Bishnah and recovered nine litres of illicit liquor from his possession.

As per the details, on a specific information, joint team of DSB Jammu and Police Station Bishnah led by Inspr. Rattan Singh conducted raid at village Kotli Charkan Tehsil Bishnah and apprehended one Sunita Devi, of Kotli Charkan.

On search, 09 Ltrs. illicit liquor was recovered from her possession which she had concealed in the field.

A case vide FIR No. 103/2019 under section 48-A/50 Excise Act has been registered against her at Police Station Bishnah.