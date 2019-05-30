Woman nabbed with Desi liquor

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

Akhnoor: Police on Wednesday arrested a woman and recovered Desi liquor from his possession at AKhnoor.

As per the details, flying squad vehicle of Police Station Akhnoor, while on duty at Fawara Chowk, Akhnoor, apprehended one lady who tried to evade the police party in a suspicious manner. She was identified a Shakuntla Devi of Village Kamalian, Akhnoor. On checking, 30 small bottles (180 ml. each) of Desi liquor were recovered from her possession. A case vide FIR No. 115/2019 under section 48-F Excise Act was registered at Police Station Akhnoor.