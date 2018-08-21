Woman nabbed with 64 bottles of liquor

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: In continuation with the drive against liquor smuggling in the holy town katra. Katra Police apprehended one lady namely Shamshad Begum wife of Gulzar Ahmed resident of Choka Nallah Sudmahadev Tehsil Chenani district Udhampur at present Matyal Katra from Police Check Post Searli Katra and recovered 64 bottles of liquor of J&K Excise from her possession.

On this the accused lady was arrested and a case vide FIR No 174/2018 under section 188 RPC was registered against her at Police Station Katra. The arrest and recovery has been made by SHO Police Station Katra Inspr. Surinder Paul Singh under the supervision of SDPO Katra Vivek Shekhar Sharma, ASP Katra Naresh Singh and SSP Reasi Nisha Nathyal.