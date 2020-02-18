Woman nabbed for illicit distillation

STATE
TIMES NEWS
BISHNAH: Police on Monday
detained a woman for illicit distillation and recovered 20 litres of liquor
from her possession.
As per the details, a
woman namely Lovely Devi, wife of Rakesh
Kumar, resident of village Sikanderpur
Kothey, Bishnah was arrested from Sikanderpur Kothey and 20 litres of illicit
liquor was recovered from her possession. A case vide FIR No. 27/2020 under Section
48(A) Excise Act was registered against her at Police Station Bishnah.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Drug abuse poses serious hazard to society: Dr Sushil
Sidharth Shukla wins ‘Bigg Boss 13’
‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ not an easy film to make: Rana Daggubati
Margot Robbie to star opposite Christian Bale in David O Russell’s next
Brad Pitt wins maiden acting Oscar
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper