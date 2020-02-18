Woman nabbed for illicit distillation

STATE TIMES NEWS

BISHNAH: Police on Monday detained a woman for illicit distillation and recovered 20 litres of liquor from her possession.

As per the details, a woman namely Lovely Devi, wife of Rakesh Kumar, resident of village Sikanderpur Kothey, Bishnah was arrested from Sikanderpur Kothey and 20 litres of illicit liquor was recovered from her possession. A case vide FIR No. 27/2020 under Section 48(A) Excise Act was registered against her at Police Station Bishnah.