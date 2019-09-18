Woman nabbed for bootlegging

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: Police on Tuesday nabbed a woman for bootlegging and seized 29 bottles of illicit liquor from her possession at Katra.

As per the details, Katra Police during a Naka in the area intercepted a woman and during frisking, police recovered 29 bottles of illicit liquor from her possession. The accused identified as Darshna Devi, resident of Udhampur at present staying at Katra, was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against her.