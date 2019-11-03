Woman levels rape charges on father-in-law

State Times News JAMMU: A woman leveled rape charges on her father-in-law at Pacca Danga on Saturday. As per details, a woman, resident of Old Rehari, lodged a complaint with Pacca Danga Police alleging that her father-in-law, namely Sadrang Gill, on finding her alone in home, raped her and fled from the spot. On receiving complaint, police conducted medical examination of victim and registered a case. Further investigations are going on in the matter.
