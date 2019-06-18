Woman killed, man injured in mishap

Share Share Share 0

State Times News

KATRA: A woman was killed while a man injured in a road mishap at Katra.

As per the details, Manjit Kour, wife of Rinku, resident of Matyal who was driving a scooty was hit by a bus near Shrine Board Office in which she died on the spot while her pillion rider namely Prem Kumar, son of Rakesh Kumar, resident of Residency Road got injured and is under treatment at hospital. Police has registered a case and started investigation.