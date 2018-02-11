Woman killed in Pakistan firing in Nowshera

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A woman has died in Pakistani firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector on late Saturday night.

Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing from small arms and mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district on Saturday evening.

The victim has been identified as Parveen Akhtar resident of Pukhrani village in Nowshera.

Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively, army sources said. The intermittent firing is still on.

Earlier, Pakistani troops launched mortars shells at civilian areas along the LoC in Poonch district on Saturday, police said. There was no loss of life or injury to any one, a police official said.

“The Pakistan Army launched mortar shells in Khadi Karmara forward areas in Poonch around 1100 hours today,” the official said. The shells fell deep inside Indian territory along the Line of Control triggering panic and fear among the residents.

The Pakistan troops also launched shells along the LoC in Chakan Da Bagh forward area in Poonch, official said.