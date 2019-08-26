Woman killed in mishap

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A woman was killed in a road mishap in Domana area on Sunday. As per the details, Jatun Bibi, wife of Manzoor, resident of Khada Madana got injured after the bike on which she was travelling was hit by a truck. She was shifted to hospital where doctors declared her as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
