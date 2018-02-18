Woman killed in house collapse at Rehari Colony in Jammu

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A woman got killed when a portion of an under renovation house collapsed at Bharat Nagar, Rehari Colony in Jammu. She has been identified as Arpana Mahajan w/o Lucky Mahajan, she along with her husband was staying with her father Suresh Mahajan at her parental house in Rehari Colony

According to the reports, the deceased was in the washroom when the labourers were dismantling a door of the building, suddenly a portion of the multi-story structure started to shatter and got raised to the ground within no time. The labourers were lucky enough to escape the tragedy but the woman got trapped in the debris.

SDRF team reached the spot and started rescue operations, the woman was shifted to GMC&H where doctors declared her brought dead. She is survived by a son namely Vibhu Mahajan.