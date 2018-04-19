Woman killed in accident

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: An elderly lady lost her life in a road accident in Kulgam District of South Kashmir.A Wagon-R car bearing registration No JK01L 0232 hit and injured an elderly lady identified as Khatija Begum, resident of Mirhama at Mirhama. Later on, the said lady succumbed to her injuries.In this regard, a case FIR No.79/2018 under section 279, 337(304) RPC was registered in Police Station Kulgam. Driver of said vehicle identified as Ghulam Mohammad Dar, resident of Tachloo Kulgam was arrested and investigation set into motion.