Woman killed, 3 injured in car accident

State Times News

UDHAMPUR: A woman was killed while three others got injured in a car accident at Udhampur.

As per the details, a car rolled down in a gorge near Kattal Batal area of the district as a result four persons travelling in it got injured. On receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and shifted injured to hospital from where they were further referred to GMC hospital. Out of four, one was declared dead by the doctors. The deceased has been identified as Shamima Begum, wife of Mohd Ayub, Gandoh Doda while injured include Mohd Iqbal and Yasmine Begum.