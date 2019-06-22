Woman kidnapped

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

R S PURA: A woman was kidnapped from R S Pura area on Saturday.

According to report, Surinder Kumar of Ward No. 8 R S Pura lodged a complaint with concerned Police Station that his wife was kidnapped by Sandeep Kumar, Gharu Ram, Sunil and Banarsi Lal. Subsequently, the police has registered the case and initiated efforts to recover the kidnapped woman and apprehend the culprits.