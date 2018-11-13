Woman kidnapped

Share Share 0 Share 0

State Times News

JAMMU: A kidnapping case of a woman has been reported in Gharota area of the city.

As per the details, a man resident of Mendhar lodged a complaint with Gharota Police Station stating their that her daughter has been kidnapped by Mumtaz Hussain and his friends when she came to Gharota. On basis of complaint, police has registered a case and launched manhunt to nab the kidnappers and trace the woman.