Woman kidnapped

State Times News
JAMMU: A kidnapping case of a woman has been reported in Gharota area of the city.
As per the details, a man resident of Mendhar lodged a complaint with Gharota Police Station stating their that her daughter has been kidnapped by Mumtaz Hussain and his friends when she came to Gharota. On basis of complaint, police has registered a case and launched manhunt to nab the kidnappers and trace the woman.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Association of diabetes with heart disease is quite alarming: Dr Sushil
Stardom easiest way for an actor to get corrupted: Naseeruddin Shah
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 11TH –– 17TH NOVEMBER 2018
Dr Bali explains technological advancements in Nephrology for healthy living
Films are very designed these days, says screenwriter Urmi Juvekar
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper