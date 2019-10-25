Woman jumps from GMC building, dies

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A woman committed suicide by jumping from GMC hospital building on Friday. As per the details, Bachna Devi, wife of Madan Lal, resident of Jogban Khour was admitted in hospital for treatment as she took poison in her house. On Friday, she went to roof of the hospital and jumped from there and died on the spot. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
