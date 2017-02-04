Woman injured in mishap

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A woman was injured in a road accident in Kupwara.

A Tata mobile bearing registration number JK01L-8103 hit and injured a pedestrian identified as Misbah, daughter of Manzoor Ahmad Wani, resident of Luderwan Zurhama at Regipora Chowk Kupwara.

The injured was shifted to SKIMS Soura Srinagar for treatment.

Police registered a case in this regard.