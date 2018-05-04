Woman injured in Pak firing along LoC

Srinagar: Pakistani troops targeted Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tanghdar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving a woman injured, police said today.
The firing started at 11 pm last night and continued till about 5 am, a police official said.
He said few shells landed near the civilian population and injured a woman Noor Jahan, a resident of Saidpora Tadd.
Jahan has been hospitalized, the official said.
He said the firing was retaliated by Indian Army personnel. (PTI)
