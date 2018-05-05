Woman injured in Pak firing along LoC

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Pakistani troops targeted Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tanghdar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving a woman injured, police said on Friday.

The firing started at 11 pm on Thursday night and continued till about 5 am, a police official said.

He said few shells landed near the civilian population and injured a woman Noor Jahan, a resident of Saidpora Tadd. Jahan has been hospitalized, the official said. He said the firing was retaliated by Indian Army personnel.