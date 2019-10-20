Woman injured in clash

STATE TIMES NEWS
VIJAYPUR: A woman got injured in
clash in her area at Vijaypur on Saturday.
As per the details, Madhuri, wife
of Taresem Lal, resident of Vijaypur got injured in a clash in her area and was
shifted to local hospital from where doctors referred her to GMC hospital.
Police has registered a case and started investigation.
